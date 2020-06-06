Watch: Kangana Ranaut slams Bollywood celebs for promoting 'Black Lives Matter', talks about 'selective activism'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who recently slammed Bollywood celebrities for talking about the 'Black Lives Matter' movement, once again called out their 'selective compassion'.

Kangana Ranaut, in an interview with BBC's Lucy Hockings, spoke about selective activism of Bollywood celebrities, commercializing dissent, 'million dollar' fairness cream endorsements and their silence over the Palghar Sadhu Lynching incident. The videos were shared by the 'Panga' actress's team on Twitter. In the video she says, "Well, i think it has become fancy to somehow be part of this bandwagon, which is relevant to west. But, if you see how Asian celebrities and actors work... they are very impactful in this part of the country but I don't know how they are participating in the social-political reform of America."