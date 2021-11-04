Watch: Kangana Ranaut shares throwback video of her snubbing Karan Johar at an awards show

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who has a long-standing beef with filmmaker-producer Karan Johar, given their stance of ‘nepotism’ in the industry, recently shared a throwback video of her snubbing him.

Kangana took to Instagram and shared a clip from an awards ceremony where Karan was the host.

“This award has been decided by public poll and I have been winning it for the past three years,” he said.

Kangana receives her trophy on stage and gives an obvious snub to Karan, who says, “Thank you, Kangana and congratulations. I am here. If that matters at all. Doesn’t seem to. Alright, okay, well done, Kangana.”

Kangana captioned the post on her Instagram stories, “Haha mera attitude pehle se hi kharab hai (my attitude was always bad).” In a follow-up post, she added, “This is my first year in the industry, I was a teenager lekin attitude aisa hi tha (but my attitude was still like this).”

On a related note, both Karan and Kangana, along with Ekta Kapoor will receive the fourth highest civilian honour, Padma Shri Award, on November 8. They were conferred with it last year.

The trio will be travelling to Delhi for the same.

Talking about being honoured with Padma Shri, Kangana Ranaut had said in 2020, "I'm humbled, and I’m honoured. I thank my country for this recognition and I dedicate this to every woman who dares to dream. To every daughter... to every mother... and to the dreams of women who will shape the future of our country."

Kangana had recently received her fourth National Film Award as the Best Actress for her performances in 'Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi' and 'Panga'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be seen in 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', 'Dhaakad', 'Tejas', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 10:14 AM IST