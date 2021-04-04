Watch: Kangana Ranaut reacts to edited video of Karan Johar doing 'Chali Chali challenge'

Shooting entirely in a studio format like the old times, the shoot lasted for 3 days capturing the varied looks of Jayalalithaa through the song. The song has been sung by Saindhavi Prakash and its lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil.

Ranaut prepared for the song for almost a month before shooting it.

"Jayalalithaa ji's persona on screen was alluring and it was a great responsibility to recreate the same in 'Thalaivi'. However, given the strong screen presence of our very own four-time National Award winner Kangana ji, she worked really hard and rehearsed the song almost for a month to get utmost perfection and the shoot unfolded quite smoothly," the director said.

Thalaivi is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on April 23.

