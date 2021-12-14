Watch: Kangana Ranaut attends Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain sangeet, talks about bride's 'planet sized' diamond ring

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday attended her friend, actress Ankita Lokhande's sangeet ceremony. Ankita is all set to tie the knot with Vicky Jain.

Kangana took to her Instagram account to give a glimpse of the couple. In the pictures and videos, Kangana can be seen wearing a navy blue coloured lehenga choli with heavy jewellery and a sheer dupatta.

On the other hand, Ankita looked stunning in a shimmery lehenga, while Vicky donned a black suit.

Kangana posted a couple of photos of herself on Instagram with a heart emoji and wrote, "Make love not war... Aaj mere yaar ki shaadi hai... @lokhandeankita."

On her Instagram stories, Kangana also shared video clips and pictures from the sangeet. In one of the pictures, she can be seen hugging the bride-to-be.

In another clip, she posed with Ankita and Vicky as they smiled. Kangana wrote, "Most gorgeous couple" and tagged the duo.

Sharing another video of the couple, the 'Tanu Weds Manu' actress wrote, "Bahut badhaiyan...duniya ki sari khushiyan tum dono ke liye (Many congratulations...may you be blessed with all the happiness in the world)."

In one of the photos, she can be seen sitting with the couple. "Yes of course we discussed her planet size diamond ring." Along with another photo, she wrote, "@lokhandeankita will always have my heart. Love you girl."

Take a look at the photos here:

Kangana and Ankita worked together in 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'.

Ankita and Vicky are getting married on Tuesday in a private ceremony due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier they had planned a red carpet event for the media but now it has been cancelled, according to the reports.

They have asked everyone to wish them on their special day.

In 2019, the actress had revealed that she is dating Vicky. Prior to that, she was in a relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for six years.

Ankita never fails to shower love on her boyfriend on social media. She often shares mushy posts for him, calling him her 'soulmate', and thanking her lucky stars that she found someone like him.

Indore-born Ankita moved to Mumbai in 2005 to pursue her dream of acting. To prove her skills, she had even participated in the talent hunt reality show — Idea Zee Cinestars. However, her big break would happen four years later with 'Pavitra Rishta'.

In 2019, Ankita made her Bollywood debut with 'Manikarnika' and followed it up with the action film, 'Baaghi 3'.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 11:15 AM IST