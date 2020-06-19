Watch: Kangana names and shames publications for writing blind items about Sushant Singh Rajput

After making headlines for her video over actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, Kangana Ranaut is back with the list of publications which wrote 'blind items' about the late actor.

Taking to Instagram, her team shared the video of Ranaut in which the actress can be heard speaking about 'emotional, psychological, and mental lynching' of an individual.

"Emotional, psychological, and mental lynching on an individual happens openly and we all are all guilty of watching it silently. Is blaming the system enough? Will there ever be change? Are we going to see a monumental shift in the narrative on how outsiders are treated?" the caption read.