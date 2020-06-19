Watch: Kangana names and shames publications for writing blind items about Sushant Singh Rajput

After making headlines for her video over actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, Kangana Ranaut is back with the list of publications which wrote 'blind items' about the late actor.
Taking to Instagram, her team shared the video of Ranaut in which the actress can be heard speaking about 'emotional, psychological, and mental lynching' of an individual.
"Emotional, psychological, and mental lynching on an individual happens openly and we all are all guilty of watching it silently. Is blaming the system enough? Will there ever be change? Are we going to see a monumental shift in the narrative on how outsiders are treated?" the caption read.
"Many things have been revealed after the killing of Sushant Singh Rajput from some interviews that I've read, and to some I've directly spoken. His father felt that the actor was in a lot of tension because of the film industry's dirty play. Abhishek Kapoor, who launched the actor, and with whom Sushant made the film 'Kedarnath', states that it was a 'systematic dismantling of a fragile mind'," said Ranaut in the video.
"Ankieta, who has been Sushant's long-term partner said that the actor couldn't handle the disrespect. So now I will tell you how the movie mafia not only banned him, but also systematically dismantled the actor.
Ranaut cites the example of herself while explaining what 'blind items' are, saying that a blind writing about her would be something that mentions "the girl who has curly hair," or "who has received national award, and who is also psychotic."
She then proceeds to name and shame the publications that wrote 'blind items' about the Kedarnath actor.
"August 23, 2017, Bollywood Life wrote, 'whenever Sushant has sex, he only listens to his songs. He is the biggest narcissist'," she added.
"December 16, 2016, Mumbai Mirror wrote, 'Sushant looks like a truck driver'.
"February 22, 2019, Mumbai Mirror wrote, 'Sushant created a scene at a party and threw a glass bottle at a director's head'.
"October 18, 2018, DNA wrote, 'Sushant raped his co-actor, and can land up in jail because of the #MeToo movement'."
Ranaut further adds that these journalists call "mental, emotional and psychological lynching" journalism.
Speaking about the atrocities faced about these so-called journalists, Ranaut recalled the time when she confronted a journalist for writing 'dirt' about a lady.
"The same night, four senior journalist formed a guild against me and called for her film to get banned and flopped. 3,000 journalists gang-up on just one female, lynch her emotionally and nobody, including the law does not say a word about it," Kangana said, adding that she tried bringing the law into the matter but they had disappeared within a month.
Ranaut questions why the 'blind items' are not written about 'Nepo kids', and adds that "when the same thing happens with you or your family, only then you will realize what it is like to go through such things."
The Bollywood actress has also been listed as a witness in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. A lawyer on Wednesday moved a criminal complaint against 8 persons, including Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and producer-director Karan Johar, in a local court regarding the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
