Watch: Kangana gets teary-eyed during ‘Thalaivi’ trailer launch; says ‘I cried and it feels so good’

On the occasion of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's 34th birthday, the first trailer of her upcoming film 'Thalaivi' was unveiled.

The biopic is based on the life of late politician J Jayalalitha, who changed the face of politics in Tamil Nadu.

Kangana seems to have left no stone unturned in getting under the skin of her character and looked gorgeous as the late actor and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

However, the actress who calls herself “Babbar Sherni” got teary-eyed at the trailer launch.

While addressing her rapport with the film’s director A. L. Vijay, Kangana said, “Never in my life have a met a man who has not made me feel apologetic about my talent.”

Ranaut quote-tweeted the clip that showed her getting emotion and wrote, “I call myself Babbar Sherni cause I never cry I never give anyone the privilege of making me cry, don’t remember when I cried last but today I cried and cried and cried and it feels so good.”