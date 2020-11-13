Watch: Juhi Chawla stranded at the airport for hours after arriving from Dubai; says ‘pathetic, shameful state’

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla expressed her disappointment with the airport authorities after she was stranded for hours upon arrival from Dubai.
Sharing a video on Twitter, Juhi wrote, “Request the Airport and Govt authorities to IMMEDIATELY deploy more officials and counters at the Airport Health clearance ... all passengers stranded for hours after disembarking .. ... flight after flight after flight .....Pathetic , shameful state ..!! @AAI_Official.”
Airports Authority of India replied to Juhi's video and wrote back stating, “Dear Ma'am We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused. Request you to please let us know which airport are you travelling from, so that we may escalate this issue at the earliest. Thank you, Team AAI @HardeepSPuri @MoCA_GoI”
Juhi turned 53 on Friday. Sharing a message for her fans the actress wrote, “My well-wishers, tomorrow is my birthday; the flowers you send in affection will die away in 3 days but trees you plant will benefit your children & mine for years. I'm ever so grateful for all the love but our farmers & our Earth need it more.”
Earlier, Chawla expressed concerns over the rising plastic pollution owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
"Before anything else the CO2 and suffocation might get me ..!!!!! and What about all the plastic pollution?," she shared on Twitter along with a picture of herself from the plane.
In the image, she is seen wearing a face shield and mask.
The actor was last seen in the film "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga", which features Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. It narrates the story of a closet lesbian, Sweety Chaudhary and her attempts to come out to her conservative and traditional family.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)