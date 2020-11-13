Watch: Juhi Chawla stranded at the airport for hours after arriving from Dubai; says ‘pathetic, shameful state’

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla expressed her disappointment with the airport authorities after she was stranded for hours upon arrival from Dubai.

Sharing a video on Twitter, Juhi wrote, “Request the Airport and Govt authorities to IMMEDIATELY deploy more officials and counters at the Airport Health clearance ... all passengers stranded for hours after disembarking .. ... flight after flight after flight .....Pathetic , shameful state ..!! @AAI_Official.”

Airports Authority of India replied to Juhi's video and wrote back stating, “Dear Ma'am We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused. Request you to please let us know which airport are you travelling from, so that we may escalate this issue at the earliest. Thank you, Team AAI @HardeepSPuri @MoCA_GoI”