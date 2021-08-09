Watch: Juhi Chawla finally breaks silence on allegations of 5G lawsuit being a 'publicity stunt'

Actor, entrepreneur and an active environmentalist Juhi Chawla broke her silence over the Delhi High Court dismissing her lawsuit related to the implementation of 5G mobile technology in India.

In June 2021, the internet went into frenzy after Juhi had announced filing a law suit challenging the rollout of 5G wireless network technology.

On Monday, Juhi shared a 14-minute-long video and fired back at claims that her lawsuit was just a "publicity stunt."

After a month-long radio silence, Juhi has put out a video documenting her tryst with the concerned official authorities over the course of last 10 years.

"It was about time," she captioned the post and went on to take a dig at haters, saying, "I'll let you decide if it was a publicity stunt."