Watch: Johny and Jamie Lever's TikTok video is making internet laugh amid coronavirus

'Houseful 4' actor and one of India's finest comedians, Johny Lever recently appeared in his daughter Jamie's TikTok video. The video, which is a recreation of Johny and Paresh Rawal's iconic scene from 'Awara Paagal Deewana', is going viral on the internet.

Johny Lever's daughter Jamie is also a comedian and an internet sensation. The young lady enjoys a huge fan following on social media and her recent video is proof that she's following the footsteps of her father. Jamie shared a hilarious TikTok video featuring Johny where the father-daughter duo recreated a scene from 'Awara Paagal Deewana'. In the video, the 32-year-old can be seen mouthing Johny Lever's dialogue while the latter stepped into Paresh Rawal's character. Sharing the video on Twitter, she wrote, "1st Tiktok with daddy! On Popular demand.. Lekin kuch hatke."