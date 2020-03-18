Watch: Johny and Jamie Lever's TikTok video is making internet laugh amid coronavirus

'Houseful 4' actor and one of India's finest comedians, Johny Lever recently appeared in his daughter Jamie's TikTok video. The video, which is a recreation of Johny and Paresh Rawal's iconic scene from 'Awara Paagal Deewana', is going viral on the internet.
Johny Lever's daughter Jamie is also a comedian and an internet sensation. The young lady enjoys a huge fan following on social media and her recent video is proof that she's following the footsteps of her father. Jamie shared a hilarious TikTok video featuring Johny where the father-daughter duo recreated a scene from 'Awara Paagal Deewana'. In the video, the 32-year-old can be seen mouthing Johny Lever's dialogue while the latter stepped into Paresh Rawal's character. Sharing the video on Twitter, she wrote, "1st Tiktok with daddy! On Popular demand.. Lekin kuch hatke."
The video has received over 424.5k views on the micro-blogging site.
Johny's co-stars from 'Awara Paagal Deewana', Paresh and Aftab Shivdasani also reacted on the video. Rawal wrote, "Ha hA hA hA ... Thanks Johny bhai as you are my favourite and one of the finest human being I know of ... Jamie is a hugely talented bundle of joy and fun ... my regards to both of you and be god with you . "
Aftab also took to Twitter and said, ". @iamjohnylever ji, this scene was so epic I still remember it was my first day of shoot for #awarapaagaldeewana and thanks to @SirPareshRawal and you, I could not stop laughing as a result of which we had to keep cutting the shot. Its_JamieLever - how amazing r u?"
On the film front, the father-daughter duo was recently seen in Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 4'. The multi-starrer comedy also featured Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol. Johny Lever played Jamie's re-incarnated version in the film.
