Watch: John Abraham snatches a fan’s phone who was secretly filming him; here's what happened next

Bollywood action hero John Abraham, is long known for being one of the most humble and down to earth actors. An animal lover and bike enthusiast, John maintains a loyal fan base and is often seen obliging for an autograph or pictures.

Recently, the actor was filmed by some bike-borne fans, during which he snatched their phone, in selfie mode and says “Hi, how are you? Hi, you guys okay? That’s my friend there." He later hands them the phone.

John’s gesture attracted heaps of praise from fans as the video surfaced on social media.

On work front, John will next be seen in 'Satyameva Jayate 2, the much-awaited sequel to the 2018 hit - 'Satyameva Jayate'.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, 'Satyameva Jayate 2' also features Divya Khosla Kumar.

The film features John on a mission to fight against injustice, corruption, and misuse of power. He undertakes three different avatars in order to do so.

Sharing his excitement, John had said, "I am very happy that cinemas have now re-opened even in Maharashtra and the audiences will be able to experience 'Satyameva Jayate 2' in theatres. A film like 'Satyameva Jayate 2' is meant for the big screen and for the masses/people who have not been able to watch movies in theatres due to the pandemic. The response by all the exhibitors who saw the rushes has been encouraging, they are also looking forward to the film."

'Satyameva Jayate 2' produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment) is slated to release on November 25.

Besides that, he has wrapped his shooting schedule for the upcoming film 'Ek Villain Returns'.

The film also stars Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles. Sharing his excitement, John said, "Shooting for 'Ek Villain Returns' has been a seamless experience. This is the first time since my debut film, in which coincidentally Mohit Suri was the first AD and now he's the director that I have come back to the same school of filmmaking."

