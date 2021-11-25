Watch: John Abraham breaks down on ‘KBC 13’; recalls visiting Amitabh Bachchan’s house after 'Dhoom' release

Bollywood’s action hero John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar along with producer Nikkhil Advani will appear on the Friday special episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13'.

The 'Satyameva Jayate 2' cast will share some moments from their personal lives and also share industry experience.

In a promo shared on social media, John recalled his shooting days with Abhishek Bachchan on the film 'Dhoom' and also talked about their shared interest in football. He also mentioned visiting Big B’s house after the film’s release.

“Dhoom ke baad main aapke ghar pe aaya tha motorcycle pe aur aapne bola, ‘Abhishek ko encourage mat karna haan’ (I came to your house on a bike after the release of Dhoom and you said, ‘Please don’t encourage Abhishek’),” said John.

The actor further mentioned that when Junior Bachchan came down, Amitabh flipped and said to him, “Wow, what a bike.”

The promo also showed John breaking down in tears, however the reason behind it was not revealed.

John will also be seen performing some football tricks, and flaunting his abs on the show.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episode will air on November 26 on Sony Entertainment Television.

Meanwhile, 'Satyameva Jayate 2' is a sequel to its first instalment which was released in 2018. The film is directed by Milap Zaveri, produced by T-Series Films and Emmay Entertainment, and also features Harsh Chhaya, Anup Soni, Gautami Kapoor, among others.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 11:26 AM IST