Watch 'Jhund' Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan steps into the shoes of Slum Soccer founder Vijay Barse in Nagraj Manjule's film

The trailer of megastar Amitabh Bachchan's much-awaited film was officially shared by the makers on Wednesday.

The intriguing trailer gives a glimpse of Big B's notorious team and their interesting journey. For those unversed, the film is based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of Slum Soccer.

The trailer shows how Big B's character is adamant about transforming a group of notorious children from difficult backgrounds together in the hope of giving them a fresh motive to survive and transform their lives.

Despite several hurdles, Amitabh Bachchan is assured that he can train the group and make them members of the National Football Team.

The film is helmed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule. It marks the Bollywood debut of the filmmaker.

Check out the trailer here:

The film is all set to hit the big screens on March 4, 2021.

'Jhund' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Sandip Singh and Meenu Aroraa under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment & Aatpat.

Big B, who was last seen in 'Gulabo Sitabo', currently has multiple films lined up for release, including fantasy-adventure 'Brahmastra', Ajay Devgn's 'Mayday', Vikas Bahl's 'Good Bye', Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai', Nag Ashwin's 'Project K' and Hindi remake of 'The Intern' with Deepika Padukone.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 04:01 PM IST