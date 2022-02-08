Watch ‘Jhund’ Teaser: Amitabh Bachchan kickstarts 2022 with his notorious team

The talented team behind JHUND, one of the most awaited and intriguing films of 2022, have released the exciting teaser of the entertainer. The story behind one of the most inspiring tales of India will be brought to life with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the lead.

It will hit the big screens on March 4, 2022.

Helmed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule who gave us the blockbuster 'Sairat' the film's official teaser video gives audiences a glimpse into the world of the notorious team and their interesting journey.

The film is based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of Slum Soccer.

'Jhund' directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Sandip Singh and Meenu Aroraa under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment & Aatpat.

Big B, who was last seen in 'Gulabo Sitabo', currently has multiple films lined up for release, including fantasy-adventure 'Brahmastra', Ajay Devgn's 'Mayday', Vikas Bahl's 'Good Bye', Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai', Nag Ashwin's 'Project K' and Hindi remake of 'The Intern' with Deepika Padukone.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 11:31 AM IST