Watch 'Jersey' Trailer: Shahid Kapoor plays an ex-cricketer who gets back into the game for his son

The makers of Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur-starrer 'Jersey' on Tuesday shared an intriguing trailer of the film.

Set against the backdrop of India’s favourite sport, cricket, 'Jersey' highlights the story of an underdog and celebrates the human spirit.

The almost three-minute-long trailer gives a glimpse of Shahid's character's life. In the film, the actor plays the role of a former cricket player and Mrunal plays the role of his wife.

The intriguing trailer opens with a jobless, former cricketer trying to fulfil his son's dream to buy a jersey and when he fails to arrange money for the same, he ends up trying to steal money from his wife's wallet.

The trailer also shows how he tries to earn his child’s respect and not be considered a failure by him as everyone else.

In between all this, he is offered the job of an assistant coach of a cricket team but he seems hesitant.

Check out the trailer here:

With 'Jersey', Shahid will be returning to the silver screen after a gap of two years. He was last seen in 'Kabir Singh' opposite Kiara Advani.

The movie has been directed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri, who has also directed the original Telugu 'Jersey' and has music directors of 'Kabir Singh', Sachet and Parampara are composing chart-busting tunes for Shahid once again.

Jersey has been mounted on a lavish scale by its presenter Allu Aravind and producers Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S Naga Vamsi.

The film will hit the big screens on December 31, 2021.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Mira Kapoor's caption on latest pic with Shahid has a Kareena Kapoor connection

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 06:36 PM IST