Watch: Jasmin Bhasin arrives back in Mumbai after Sidharth Shukla's untimely death, seen at airport in tears

After popular television and film actor Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise, his co-star Jasmin Bhasin arrived to Mumbai with beau Aly Goni. The couple were vacationing in Leh.

Jasmin, who has worked with Shukla in 'Dil Se Dil Tak', was seen in tears as Aly held her hand and they walked towards their car. The actress shared a warm bond with Sidharth. They both also appeared in the reality show 'Bigg Boss'.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday morning. He was 40.

According to one of the hospital officials, he was brought dead to Mumbai's Cooper hospital. While the exact reason behind his demise has not been revealed yet, several reports state that Sidharth died of a heart attack.

The actor last appeared on reality shows 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3' with Shehnaaz Gill. The late star rose to fame with the hit TV shows 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak'.

He also shared screen space with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the 2014 hit film 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'. The actor was also seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the 2018 movie 'Soorma'.

He recently tasted success with his stint on the reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', where he emerged as the winner. The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's insanely popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 07:52 PM IST