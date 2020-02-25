Watch: Janhvi Kapoor's scintillating dance performance is reminding the internet of Sridevi

'Dhadak' girl Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht' and we're guessing we'll get to see the actress dance her heart out on the screen!
Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday to treat her fans with a video, of her dancing on Waheeda Rehman's iconic track 'Piya tose naina laage re'. Janhvi can be seen performing Kathak in the video. Her impeccable body language, expressions and nifty footwork are reminding the internet of her late mother Sridevi.
Netizens took to the comments section to compliment the 22-year-old diva for her dancing skills. A user commented, "Waheeda ji will definitely be very impressed by this dance. Well done."
"How beautiful. Reminds me of your mother," wrote another user.
Here's the video:
Earlier on Monday, Janhvi had shared a rare picture of her and Sridevi on the latter's 2nd death anniversary. Alongside the picture, the actress shared an emotional caption which read, 'Miss you everyday.'
On the work front, she was last seen in Ghost Stories, a Netflix original. She has been roped in for Karan Johar's multi-starrer 'Takht'. It also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal and others.
Apart from 'Takht', Janhvi will be seen in Mr. Lele alongside Varun Dhawan, Roohi Afzana and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2' with Kartik Aaryan.
