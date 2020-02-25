Watch: Janhvi Kapoor's scintillating dance performance is reminding the internet of Sridevi

'Dhadak' girl Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht' and we're guessing we'll get to see the actress dance her heart out on the screen!

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday to treat her fans with a video, of her dancing on Waheeda Rehman's iconic track 'Piya tose naina laage re'. Janhvi can be seen performing Kathak in the video. Her impeccable body language, expressions and nifty footwork are reminding the internet of her late mother Sridevi.

Netizens took to the comments section to compliment the 22-year-old diva for her dancing skills. A user commented, "Waheeda ji will definitely be very impressed by this dance. Well done."

"How beautiful. Reminds me of your mother," wrote another user.

Here's the video: