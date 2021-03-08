Watch: Janhvi Kapoor's manager loses calm after fan tries to take selfie at Mumbai airport; actress intervenes

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who turned 24 on Saturday, celebrated her birthday with father Boney Kapoor, in Patiala, on the sets of 'Good Luck Jerry.' The 'Roohi' actress arrived back in Mumbai on Sunday and she was spotted by the paparazzi at Mumbai airport.
Jahnvi received a special surprise from shutterbugs and was seen cutting a cake and receiving flowers from them.
However, another video from her arrival is currently going viral on the internet.
It shows the actress' manager losing his calm at a fan, who is seen running towards Janhvi to take a selfie. The man is seen approaching the actress with his phone, when the manager pulls his arm and stops him. On noticing the same, the 24-year-old turns around and politely asks her manger to stop. She's then seen clicking a picture with the fan and advising another one to wear a mask.
Check out the video here:
On the work front, 'Good Luck Jerry' is produced by Anand L. Rai, written by Pankaj Matta and directed by Sidharth Sengupta, and the film also features Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh.
Meanwhile, the 'Gunjan Saxena' actress is also awaiting the release of her horror comedy 'Roohi', which is the first major Bollywood release post lockdown. It was set to hit the cinemas in the first week of June last year, but the film had to be postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The upcoming flick will also become the first film to arrive in theatres after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with COVID-19 safety protocols put in place.
It is set to hit the theatres on March 11, this year, and is based on the lines of the 2018 hit film 'Stree', which featured Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)