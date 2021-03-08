Watch: Janhvi Kapoor's manager loses calm after fan tries to take selfie at Mumbai airport; actress intervenes

On the work front, 'Good Luck Jerry' is produced by Anand L. Rai, written by Pankaj Matta and directed by Sidharth Sengupta, and the film also features Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh.

Meanwhile, the 'Gunjan Saxena' actress is also awaiting the release of her horror comedy 'Roohi', which is the first major Bollywood release post lockdown. It was set to hit the cinemas in the first week of June last year, but the film had to be postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The upcoming flick will also become the first film to arrive in theatres after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with COVID-19 safety protocols put in place.

It is set to hit the theatres on March 11, this year, and is based on the lines of the 2018 hit film 'Stree', which featured Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.