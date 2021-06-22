Watch: Janhvi Kapoor twerking on 'Temperature' wearing a sexy backless outfit gets a reaction from Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor decided to give her fans a sneak peek from behind the scenes of a photoshoot.
Clad in a sexy backless dress in black, Janhvi can be seen grooving with her “Aksa gang”. However, what grabbed eyeballs was her attempt to twerk.
Janhvi’s brother and actor Arjun Kapoor commented, “Ummm this needs a separate whole dinner to discuss.”
Watch the video below.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was last seen in 'Roohi', produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.
The horror-comedy became the first film to arrive in theatres after the government allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with COVID-19 safety protocols put in place.
Janhvi's upcoming projects include Anand L Rai's 'Good Luck Jerry', the shoot for which she wrapped up in March.
Other than that, she will be seen in 'Dostana 2' and is reportedly a part of Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht', alongside bigwigs like Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and more.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)