Watch: Janhvi Kapoor turns up the heat as she grooves to Cardi B's 'Up' in latest video

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently holidaying in Maldives with her friends, posted a fun reel in which she is seen dancing by the pool.
The actor has indeed found the perfect way to get over her Monday blues.
For the video, just like the last time, the actress picked the song Up by Cardi B.
Dressed in a white top, Janvhi is seen matching steps with her friend Namrata Purohit. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, "Missing the Filmfare stage so the poolside will have to do for now."
Needless to mention, as soon as Janhvi shared the video on Instagram, it got a whole lot of love from her fans and followers.
Check out the video here:
A few days back, Janhvi had shared another video of her entire team dancing to the same song.
While everyone performed one step each in the beginning, they all came together at the end to dance.
"I really wish we were cooler than this but," she wrote.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was last seen along with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in Roohi. She is gearing up for the release of her film Dostana 2.
The actress finished the shoot for her film Good Luck Jerry earlier this year. She had taken to Instagram to share this news with her fans.
After the completion of the shoot, she had jetted off to the US to spend time with her sister Khushi Kapoor.
Amid lockdown in Mumbai, Bollywood celebrities have once again shown off their privilege by escaping the restrictions and departing for holidays. The list of celebs include Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh among others.
