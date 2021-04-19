Watch: Janhvi Kapoor turns up the heat as she grooves to Cardi B's 'Up' in latest video

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently holidaying in Maldives with her friends, posted a fun reel in which she is seen dancing by the pool.

The actor has indeed found the perfect way to get over her Monday blues.

For the video, just like the last time, the actress picked the song Up by Cardi B.

Dressed in a white top, Janvhi is seen matching steps with her friend Namrata Purohit. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, "Missing the Filmfare stage so the poolside will have to do for now."

Needless to mention, as soon as Janhvi shared the video on Instagram, it got a whole lot of love from her fans and followers.

Check out the video here: