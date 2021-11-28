Watch: Janhvi Kapoor recreates 'Pooja, what is this behaviour' viral meme; Shanaya says 'I'm praying for you'

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor recently shared a hilarious video, where she is seen recreating former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Pooja Misra's popular 'Pooja, what is this behaviour?' moment.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi posted a video in which she can be seen re-enacting the entire scene, which was originally a fight between contestants Shonali Nagrani and Pooja in 'Bigg Boss 5'.

The 'Dhadak' actress shot the video with her make-up artist Riviera Lynn.

The clip shows Janhvi, who is dressed in a blue top paired with white shorts, kicking an object which hits Lynn.

Lynn then mouths the line: "Pooja, what is this behaviour?" Janhvi, who essays Pooja's role, replies that she kicked it by mistake.

Janhvi captioned the video: "Do you guys think I need help." Take a look at the video here:

Moments after Janhvi shared the post, her actor-brother Arjun Kapoor replied: "YES."

Her cousin Shanaya Kapoor wrote, "I'm praying for u." Several other B-Town celebs including Sunny Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh and others also reacted to the hilarious video.

Meanwhile, On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2' and Aanand L Rai's 'Good Luck Jerry'.

'Good Luck Jerry' also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. The comedy drama is being directed by Siddharth Sengupta.

The actress has just wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film 'Mili' and she also has 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao in her kitty.

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 12:23 PM IST