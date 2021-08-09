Watch: Janhvi Kapoor falls in a bathtub, pretends to faint in hilarious video

Actress Janhvi Kapoor recently shared a fun video with her friends on social media. Janhvi stated that it is the third and final video of herself with Aksa gang on Instagram.

In the video, Janhvi is seen dancing with her team to 'Qayamat Qayamat' song from the 2000 film 'Deewane'.

The video also features actors Kajol and Kajal Aggarwal, at least in spirit.

The short video begins with Janhvi, dressed in a peach off-shoulder bodysuit, funnily dancing with a handheld shower before she sits down in a bathtub, however, she loses balance and falls.

Janhvi's friends pose with pictures of Kajol and Kajal Aggarwal on their mobile phones and at one point in the video, Janhvi and her friends also pretend to faint when they smell one of their friends' armpits.

Check out the hilarious video: