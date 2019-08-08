Watch Janhvi Kapoor belly dancing on ‘Akh Lad Jaave’

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who made her debut a year ago with the film Dhadak, is currently busy with multiple projects on her plate. The actress, who recently finished shooting for the first schedule of the horror-comedy RoohiAfza, is currently shooting in Georgia for Kargil Girl.

Her busy schedule has kept her away from the city and her pilates sessions with trainer Namrata Purohit. The trainer shared a throwback video of Janhvi Kapoor. In the video, the actress along with her trainer is seen doing the belly dance on the popular track ‘Akh Lad Jave’ from the film LoveYatri. The actress who is wearing lavender coloured top and white tights is seen acing every movement.