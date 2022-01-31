Watch: ‘Jalebi Baby’ fame Tesher gives a quirky twist to ‘Atrangi Re’ song ‘Chaka Chak’

‘Chaka Chak’ from Atrangi Re topped numerous charts and also made a massive splash on social media becoming one of the most viral assets of the film. The song starring Sara Ali Khan, who impressed us with her versatile dancing chops and infectious energy, was undoubtedly the most popular song of 2021.

In fact, so synonymous did she get with the song, that she was officially coined ‘India’s Chaka Chak Girl’.

Interestingly, ‘Chaka Chak’ also caught the attention of Tesher, who became an overnight sensation with his hit song ‘Jalebi Baby’. The Canadian musician is out with his version of ‘Chaka Chak’ and the track that’s taken on a new life is now being celebrated on reels, speaking volumes for its crazy popularity.

Earlier this month Tesher said, “Been working day and night finishing new records but I’ve been so addicted to this Chaka Chak song I had to make a quick mix to finally get it out of my system.”

Composed by maestro A.R. Rahman, the track is laced with Carnatic instruments like Sundari and Thavil and portrays Sara's character dancing her heart out on her husband's engagement to another girl.

The song has been crooned by Shreya Ghoshal with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil and choreography by Vijay Ganguly.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 01:23 PM IST