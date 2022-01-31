Watch: Jacqueline Fernandez shares a hilarious video featuring Akshay Kumar as 'Ram Setu' wraps up

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez recently took to her social media, sharing a hilarious reel to celebrate the wrap up of 'Ram Setu'.

In the caption, she wrote, "#ramsetu what an adventure it was!!! Thank you team for the love you’ve poured into this film!!"

Check out the video here:

Loading View on Instagram

Helmed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra, the film is slated to hit the silver screens on Diwali this year.

Besides 'Ram Setu', Jacqueline's currently boasts of an interesting lineup of projects including 'Cirkus', 'Bachchan Pandey' and 'Attack'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 08:29 PM IST