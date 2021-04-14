Watch: Jackie Shroff's unseen Zumba avatar catches 'Ram Lakhan' co-star Anil Kapoor's attention

After cricket legend Rahul Dravid created a storm with his advertisement for a credit card bill payment platform, Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has also posted a video ad of the same brand in which he shows his unseen side.
Dressed in a colourful tracksuit, the actor can be seen performing Zumba in the ad.
Taking to Twitter, he captioned the clip as, "Atirikt zumba" followed by an emoji.
However, it was his Ram Lakhan co-star Anil Kapoor's reaction to the video ad that stole our attention.
Anil Kapoor, who has also previously featured in a commercial for the same brand, reacted to Jackie Shroff's video and jokingly said, "How did you make it through the auditions?"
Jackie Shroff then credited his dancing skills for seeing him through the auditions.
Here's the video:
Reacting to the video, while some Twitter users felt that Jackie Shroff was giving tough competition to his son and actor Tiger Shroff, others showered compliments on the actor.
Actor Abhishek Bachchan also praised the video and tweeted, "Hahaha. Too good!!"
Jackie Shroff was last seen in an unconventional look in a science-fiction story OK Computer. It also features Radhika Apte and Vijay Varma in lead roles.
He was also seen in films like Hello Charlie and Mumbai Saga. The actor will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which stars Salman Khan and Disha Patani.
Recently, Dravid's ad for the brand took the internet by storm. In the ad, the former India skipper was shown in a completely different light. Known for his cool and calm demeanour, Dravid was seen shouting at people while being stuck in traffic. In the ad, he proclaimed himself as "Indiranagar ka gunda hun main (I'm the gangster of Indiranagar)".
