Watch: Jackie Shroff's unseen Zumba avatar catches 'Ram Lakhan' co-star Anil Kapoor's attention

After cricket legend Rahul Dravid created a storm with his advertisement for a credit card bill payment platform, Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has also posted a video ad of the same brand in which he shows his unseen side.

Dressed in a colourful tracksuit, the actor can be seen performing Zumba in the ad.

Taking to Twitter, he captioned the clip as, "Atirikt zumba" followed by an emoji.

However, it was his Ram Lakhan co-star Anil Kapoor's reaction to the video ad that stole our attention.

Anil Kapoor, who has also previously featured in a commercial for the same brand, reacted to Jackie Shroff's video and jokingly said, "How did you make it through the auditions?"

Jackie Shroff then credited his dancing skills for seeing him through the auditions.

Here's the video: