Watch Jackie Shroff’s hilarious video on saving the environment

Jackie Shroff is one celebrity who has garnered a fan following not only for his acting but also for his mannerisms and the way he talks. Recently, the actor was seen attending a tree plantation drive in Lonavala alongside Kajol, her son, and her mother. At the event, the actors got their hands dirty as they planted saplings for future generations. However, it was Shroff’s views on saving the environment that have gone viral.

Speaking to the media about the importance of planting trees, Jackie said, “Jhaad laga ke maine koi upkar nahin kiya Hindustan pe na duniye pe. Sab ka kaam hai lagane ka, lagao. Nahin lagaane ka hai, toh maro ja ke (I am not doing any service to the nation or the world by planting trees. Everybody should plant trees, and if you won’t, you’ll die)”.