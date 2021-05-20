Watch: Jackie Shroff's daughter Krishna raises heat as she flaunts her washboard abs at Mumbai airport

Bollywood star Jackie Shroff's daughter Krishna, who often sets the internet ablaze with her hot bikini pictures, was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday.
Krishna was seen flaunting her toned abs and belly piercing in a black sports bra and a pair of maroon yoga pants as she arrived at the airport.
After the video was shared on social media by a paparazzo, several netizens took to the comments section to compliment the diva.
A user wrote, "Outstanding, so fit and athletic."
Another commented, "she is perfect."
"Body goals," read a comment.
Krishna is the younger sister of 'Baaghi' star Tiger Shroff. The fitness enthusiast often makes headlines for her sultry pictures and workout videos.
Recently, Krishna had slammed a netizen when he compared her to her brother and tried slutshaming her.
Krisha had posted a picture on her Instagram profile in a bikini and captioned it: "Wild Child".
A follower had commented: "Madam aapka bhai tiger kitna acha h aur aap utni hi bekar apko shram nhi aati ye pic aapke papa mammi nhi dekhte kya (Madam, your brother Tiger is so good and you are equally worthless. Are you not ashamed? Don't your parents see such posts)?"
Krisha had responded: "Sir, thank you so much for your concern, but you can kindly f**k off. Thank you. Someone translate my message for the dude. Thanks."
