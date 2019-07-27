Watch Jabariya Jodi stars Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra try the Delhi’s famous fire paan

The actress was amazed at its fiery yet sweet taste and it evidently looked like as if that the actress has had the Pan for the first time. In a significant move, Pan is also symbolic of her character and the culture she hails from in the film.

The film’s interesting content which has been creating hype owing to its unusual content, the Prashant Singh directorial Jabariya Jodi is all set to deliver a one of its kind love story to the audience- a surprise wedding of the year which is based on the practice of Pakadwa Shaadis.

The film also stars the varied powerhouses of talent such as Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaffrey, and Chandan Roy Sanyal. With a stellar cast, the movie is set to take over as a new love saga. Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Shailesh R Singh, Jabariya Jodi is a Balaji Telefilms and Karma Media & Entertainment production and releases on August 2, 2019.