Watch it Ranbir! Alia Bhatt is learning cuss words for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s under-production Gangubai Kathiawadi is turning out to be a learning experience for Alia Bhatt in ways that she had never imagined. Not only did she have to change her body language and learn the way gangster would talk and walk, she is also now getting used to a feast of profanities in Hindi and Marathi that she had never heard before.

A source reports, “It is quite a culture shock for Alia to hear the way her character speaks. The cuss words are like a swearing-in ceremony into a world Alia never thought she would enter.”

The expletives are part of her character’s vocabulary and Alia Bhatt is a good learner. “She often has to ask the meaning of certain words that her character has to spew angrily. And the unit goes into amused convulsions trying to explain what the profanity means,” says a source.