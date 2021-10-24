Watch: Ishaan Khatter visits rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday with bouquet of flowers amid NCB probe

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter was spotted by the paparazzi as he stepped out of his car to purchase a big bouquet of flowers on Saturday evening.

Later, he was seen paying his rumoured girlfriend, actress Ananya Panday, a visit, amid her NCB interrogation.

Ananya was questioned for over four hours by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday. The actress was probed in connection with a few Whatsapp chats between her and superstar Shah Rkh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who was detained on October 2 after an NCB raid on the Goa-bound cruise.

While Aryan is lodged in Arthur road jail, Ananya was questioned by the NCB for two days.

Meanwhile, after their film 'Khaali Peeli', the duo was rumoured to be dating. However, they neither confirmed nor denied the news.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya has a couple of films in the pipeline including 'Liger' with Vijay Deverakonda, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' with Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has Shakun Batra's untitled film with Deepika Padukone in the lead.

On the other hand, Ishaan was last seen in Mira Nair's 'A Suitable Boy with Tabu'. His upcoming projects include 'Phone Bhoot' and 'Pippa'.

