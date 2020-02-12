Watch: Irrfan's shares emotional message declaring he can't promote 'Angrezi Medium'

Actor Irrfan Khan, who has been undergoing treatment for cancer, on Wednesday said he won't be able to promote his forthcoming film "Angrezi Medium" due to health issues.

The actor shared an emotional message for his fans on social media ahead of the trailer launch of his next film "Angrezi Medium" on Thursday.

Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and went abroad for the treatment.

The makers today released the poster of "Angrezi Medium" which shows Irrfan in a Queen's Guard uniform as his on-screen daughter, played by Radhika Madan, hugs him.

Voiced by Irrfan, the video compilation has the film's stills featuring the cast, also including Irrfan, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi, Kiku Sharda and Dimple Kapadia.

In the message, the 53-year-old actor said though he was looking forward to promoting the film, he hopes the audiences enjoy the film and waits for his return.