Watch: Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar teaches son Babil how to bargain while shopping in Gangtok

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil and wife Sutapa Sidkar are currently in Gangtok. On Tuesday, Babil shared a video on Instagram in which his mother can be seen shopping.

Babil, who maintains an active social media presence, often shares updates of his whereabouts with his fans and followers.

He also shares throwback photos and videos with his father and pens emotional captions.

One of his recent videos features Sutapa who is seen teaching Babil and actress Isha Sharvani how to bargain.

They were buying shoes in Gangtok when Sutapa decided to give them a quick master class.

"Isha (@isha.sharvani) and I getting a master class on how to bargain in Gangtok by mother of all business modules, AKA @sikdarsutapa," Babil captioned the video.