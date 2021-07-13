Watch: Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar teaches son Babil how to bargain while shopping in Gangtok

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil and wife Sutapa Sidkar are currently in Gangtok. On Tuesday, Babil shared a video on Instagram in which his mother can be seen shopping.
Babil, who maintains an active social media presence, often shares updates of his whereabouts with his fans and followers.
He also shares throwback photos and videos with his father and pens emotional captions.
One of his recent videos features Sutapa who is seen teaching Babil and actress Isha Sharvani how to bargain.
They were buying shoes in Gangtok when Sutapa decided to give them a quick master class.
"Isha (@isha.sharvani) and I getting a master class on how to bargain in Gangtok by mother of all business modules, AKA @sikdarsutapa," Babil captioned the video.
Meanwhile, Babil regularly shares posts about his late father on Instagram. He also posts pictures of his mother and brother Ayaan Khan.
Irrfan Khan passed away in April last year, after a long battle with cancer. He was 53 when he breathed his last.
Last month, Babil had announced that he was dropping out of his film studies course to focus completely on his acting career in Bollywood.
Babil, who is in his 20s, was pursuing the bachelor of arts degree in film studies at the University of Westminster, UK.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Babil is set to make his debut in Anushka Sharma's upcoming production titled 'Qala'. He has wrapped up his first shooting schedule. The film also stars 'Bulbbul' actress Triptii Dimri.
