Watch: Irrfan Khan's son Babil breaks down on stage while accepting Filmfare award on dad's behalf

Late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan was posthumously honoured at Fikmfare 2021 with the Best Actor in a Leading Role and Lifetime Achievement Award for his last release 'Angrezi Medium'.
The actor's son Babil attended the award ceremony to accept the award on behalf of his father.
In a video from the award show, which will be aired this weekend, Babil is seen tearing up as Ayushmann Khurrana recites a poem for the late actor.
The video also shows actor Rajkummar Rao paying a tribute to Irrfan. Rao says, "I have learned a lot from you, Irrfan sir. And we will continue to learn from you, not just me, but also future generations."
An emotional Babil then gets on stage to accept the award and says, "I didn't prepare a speech, but I'm really grateful that you all accepted me with open arms, and gave me so much warmth, and so much love. All I want to say is you and I are going to make this journey together."
The ceremony was held last month and Ayushmann, who got the opportunity to meet Irrfan's son Babil at the Filmfare Awards, had taken to his Instagram handle and shared a photo of a mural of the late actor along with a heartfelt note.
Meanwhile, Babil had shared a video of his mother Sutapa dressing him up for the award and penned down an emotional note.
Babil, who opted for his father's clothes for the ceremony, wrote: "Mamma dressing me up - So in my little speech while accepting baba’s awards from @jaideepahlawat @rajkummar_rao @ayushmannk , I basically said “this is not my place to say anything. People always say that you cannot fit into your father’s shoes but at least I can fit into his clothes. I just want to show all my gratitude to the audience and our industry because of the warmth and love that you have hugged our family with, and all I can really say is that you and I will make this journey together and take Indian cinema to new heights, I promise."
"The story behind the clothes was that my father hated participating in fashion shows and ramp walks but he did it in these same clothes in order to continuously break out of his comfort zone. That is exactly what I was doing last night, tearing though into new spaces that I’m uncomfortable with," he had shared.
