Watch: Irrfan Khan's son Babil breaks down on stage while accepting Filmfare award on dad's behalf

Late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan was posthumously honoured at Fikmfare 2021 with the Best Actor in a Leading Role and Lifetime Achievement Award for his last release 'Angrezi Medium'.

The actor's son Babil attended the award ceremony to accept the award on behalf of his father.

In a video from the award show, which will be aired this weekend, Babil is seen tearing up as Ayushmann Khurrana recites a poem for the late actor.

The video also shows actor Rajkummar Rao paying a tribute to Irrfan. Rao says, "I have learned a lot from you, Irrfan sir. And we will continue to learn from you, not just me, but also future generations."

An emotional Babil then gets on stage to accept the award and says, "I didn't prepare a speech, but I'm really grateful that you all accepted me with open arms, and gave me so much warmth, and so much love. All I want to say is you and I are going to make this journey together."

Check out the video here: