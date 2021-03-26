Watch: Irrfan Khan's son Babil breaks down after being unable to save a newborn bird

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan who is quite active on social media, sharing unseen moments featuring his father, recently shared a heartbreaking post.

Babil shared the picture of a newborn bird he found on his balcony. He broke down shedding tears while narrating the story of how wildlife rescue organisations delayed the process of sending help to save the little creature.

He wrote, “This nestling fell on my balcony, I looked everywhere for its nest and couldn’t find one (including looking in the flats above and below), after identifying that the bird has been abandoned by the mother, I decided to call wildlife rescue organisations. I called at least 20 different organisations and they all asked me to share my location and then proceeded to delay the process by sharing more and more numbers that I had to continuously call, I have been trying to save this bird and making calls since 10 AM. NO ONE SHOWED UP, the lack of concern for wildlife (of any kind) in our country is absolutely heart-breaking. My soul stays in its fragmented state as I have to inform you that the nestling passed away. This is absolute insanity. (I forgot to switch on sound but I’m just saying, “this is absolutely insane”).”