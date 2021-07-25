Watch: Inspired by Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu, Tiger Shroff does 140kg weight squats

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff on Sunday did squats lifting 140 kgs weight and said that he was inspired by Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who bagged a silver in the Women's 49kg category at Tokyo Olympics.

Penning down an appreciation post, the fitness freak wrote: " 140 kgs and counting…So so inspired to get stronger and go beyond my limits thanks to #mirabaichanu what a performance! team india! #tokyoolympics"