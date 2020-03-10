Watch: Inside video of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas drinking 'bhang' at Holi party

Global icon Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas celebrated Holi 2020 with friends and family, in India. On March 6, NickYanka attended Isha Ambani Piramal's Holi bash and then jetted off for a Holi special weekend gateway, with close friends and family. The inside videos from Nick and Priyanka's first Holi have been doing rounds of the internet and in one of the videos, they can be seen relishing a thandai.
Bhang infused thandai is a Holi tradition that's religiously followed by the masses. So when 'National Jiju' Nick Jonas came to India to celebrate his first Holi, he obviously tried bhang. In the video, the duo can be seen having a fun time at the intimate gathering.
'The Sky is Pink' actress, on Tuesday, took to her Instagram and shared an adorable picture of her and Nick. Wishing her fans a happy Holi, she captioned the picture: "We have already been living in colour over the past few days. Literally. Nick’s first Holi was made so special being home. May everyone celebrating have a very happy and safe Holi."
The couple was also spotted at the airport as they jetted off to the US after their fun-filled weekend gateway.
On the work front, after bagging a role in 'Matrix 4', the actress has recently announced her upcoming 'Ma Anand Sheela' biopic. She will be seen in the lead role as the perpetrator of the 1984 bioterror attack, in Oregon.
She will also be seen in 'The White Tiger' alongside Rajkummar Rao and Robert Rodriguez's 'We Can Be Heroes'. Furthermore, Priyanka is also working on an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling.
