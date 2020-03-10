Watch: Inside video of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas drinking 'bhang' at Holi party

Global icon Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas celebrated Holi 2020 with friends and family, in India. On March 6, NickYanka attended Isha Ambani Piramal's Holi bash and then jetted off for a Holi special weekend gateway, with close friends and family. The inside videos from Nick and Priyanka's first Holi have been doing rounds of the internet and in one of the videos, they can be seen relishing a thandai.

Bhang infused thandai is a Holi tradition that's religiously followed by the masses. So when 'National Jiju' Nick Jonas came to India to celebrate his first Holi, he obviously tried bhang. In the video, the duo can be seen having a fun time at the intimate gathering.

Check it out here: