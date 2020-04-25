Watch: If Karan Johar was an animal he would be an 'elephant', declares daughter Roohi

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Friday shared an adorable video in which he plays a fun game with Yash And Roohi by asking them if they would have been born as an animal, which animal they would like to be. Apparently, at the end of the game, they ended up calling the filmmaker an elephant.

The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director took to Instagram and shared a video featuring the twins Yash and Roohi, wearing matching striped T-shirts. In the adorable video, Karan asks Roohi, "Alright, we are going to play a game. Roohi tell me if you would want to be an animal, which animal would you be?" To which the toddler replies, "Peppa"

"Okay, you want to become Peppa Pig," and asks Yash "What would you want to become?" "Peppa Park," the 3-year-old replies laughingly.

Karan then asks them if their "'dadda' would be an animal, which one he would be?" Roohi replies, "Elephant."