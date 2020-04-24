Watch: Hrithik, Sussanne Khan extend wishes to Rakesh and Pinky Roshan on 49th wedding anniversary

New Delhi: As Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan celebrate their 49th wedding anniversary on Thursday, son Hrithik Roshan wished his parents in the most adorable way.

The 46-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a video of him playing piano and singing 'Happy Anniversary' song for his parents.

In the shared video, the 'War' actor was also joined by sons and ex-wife Sussanne Khan, as they all sang the songs with him.