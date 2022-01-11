Watch: Hrithik Roshan's fans across the country undertake charity work to mark their idol's 48th birthday

Hrithik Roshan’s fandom knows no boundaries. The superstar has established himself as a global icon and enjoys a massive fan following around the globe.

It is that time of the year – his birthday – when the craze and love for him exceeds any and every parameter. The fans of HR made sure to go all out and do all sorts of surprising stuff to celebrate their hero and this year was no different as the annual dose of HR love was on display once again.

From cutting cakes on his behalf to serving food and offering blankets to the needy to helping the elderly people at old-age homes, the ardent fans of Hrithik across the country including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Nagpur, Odisha, Kerala, Gujarat, Bihar and Delhi among others, consciously decided to take up some philanthropic work on his special day, congratulating him for inspiring them to do such noble work and giving back to the society.

Taking to his Twitter account on Tuesday, the actor said, "My heart is full of all the love & warmth that I've received. The phone calls, messages, online posts and gestures have me overwhelmed. I THANK YOU ALL from the bottom of my heart."

"Here's to another spin around the Sun, together. My prayers for the health & safety of all you beautiful people. Stay blessed," he added.

As the superstar celebrated his birthday yesterday, the makers of the highly-anticipated ‘Vikram Vedha’ unveiled his look in the action-thriller and drove the internet into a frenzy.

The overwhelmingly positive reactions to his look from ‘Vikram Vedha’ came as no surprise especially since the superstar never fails to get under the skin of his characters with utmost ease and signature style.

Hrithik Roshan also has the unique ability to bring an element of class to his mass appeal, making him an icon who’s relatable to all segments and geographies.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 07:46 PM IST