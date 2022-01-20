Watch: Hrithik Roshan shares intense workout videos of his mom Pinkie, 68, says 'it's never too late'

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on Thursday shared several workout videos of his mother Pinkie Roshan.

Hrithik, who is impressed with his mother and her determination to stay fit, said that seeing her mother give her all to fitness at the age of 68 gives him the hope that we all can continue to get better no matter what the age.

Along with the videos, Hrithik also thanked his followers for supporting her in this journey, and said that his mother now feels a ‘sense of community’.

"To see her giving her all to fitness and wellness at the age of 68 gives me hope that we all can continue to get better no matter what the age. A big big hug to all of you out there for supporting and sharing this relentless, joyful passion with my mom. I know she has bad days , we all do, and time and again I have seen how hard it is for her to get into the gym and get started. But she does it because of the sense of community she has started feeling with all of you supporting her on insta."Anaita Shroff Ada

Loading View on Instagram

"So this really is a thank you post for all of you helping my mom get stronger. I wish and pray that everyone out there who is pushing themselves to get better has that support from friends and family. I wish you all a beautiful day ❤️ My mom started working out at 58. Just thought I should add that fact for other parents who feel it’s too late for them. It’s NEVER too late. Do it for your kids. They will love you for it,' he added.

Moments after he shared the videos, several celebrities took to the comments section and heaped praises on his mother.

Farhan Akhtar wrote, "Awesome .. Now we know who Krish gets his superpowers from."

Preity Zinta commented, "Wow."

Other celebs including Sonali Bendre, Shibani Dandekar, Anaita Shroff Adajania and others also reacted to Hrithik's post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in the upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha', which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte.

Apart from that, Hrithik will also feature in Siddharth Anand's upcoming action thriller 'Fighter', co-starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 03:29 PM IST