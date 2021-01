Watch: Hrithik Roshan dances to ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ sung by Mika Singh at New Year bash

Hrithik made his Bollywood debut with the romantic thriller directed by his father Rakesh Roshan. He played a double role in the film, which also marked the Bollywood debut of Ameesha Patel opposite him.

Soon after the film released, the young actor became an overnight superstar, posing a tough challenge to the Khans, who were dominating the industry at that time.

Meanwhile on work front, Hrithik Roshan will feature in the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil superhit film 'Vikram Vedha' alongside Saif Ali Khan.

The original starred R. Madhavan as righteous police officer Vikram while Vijay Sethupathi played the gangster Vedha. In the Hindi remake, Hrithik will play the gangster while Saif essays the cop.

The film draws from the ancient lore of Vikram-Betaal, where a wily gangster manages to escape every time a determined cop nabs him, by narrating a new story drawn from his own life.

Earlier Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was expected to play the character of Vedha. However, as per reports, Aamir recently backed out of the project, and Hrithik was roped in.

The Bollywood remake will be directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, who also helmed the Tamil original. The film, backed by Neeraj Panday, is expected to go on floors soon.