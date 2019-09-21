Watch how Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates her 39th birthday at Pataudi Palace

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan who is known to impress fans with her dressing style, on Saturday turned a year older. The diva who ringed in her 38 birthday, is celebrating the occasion with her family at husband Saif Ali Khan's ancestral, Pataudi Palace.

Kareena's elder sister, Karisma Kapoor, who is quite active on social media, shared glimpses of the midnight celebrations which will just keep you glued on to it.

Clad in white Kurta and accessorising it with matching earrings and a bun, the birthday girl set the hearts of her fans fluttering.

Karisma shared a video on her Instagram where Bollywood's 'Heroine' can be seen posing million-dollar smile while cutting the tempting cakes.

In the background, we can spot a cheerful husband Saif who can be seen celebrating the moment with great joy.

"Happy birthday my darling Bebo! We love you," Karisma captioned the video.