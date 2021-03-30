Watch: Hilarious video shows Bobby Deol already knew about coronavirus in 1997

Bobby Deol fans have unearthed several scenes from his films back in the day and have been trending the actor as a hero ahead of his time.

Recently, a fan page shared a montage of the actor’s scenes where he has been following protocols for the novel coronavirus even before it existed.

The video shows Bobby maintaining social distancing, quarantining himself and also conducting an RT-PCR test on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a scene from his 1997 film 'Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya'.