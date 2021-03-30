Watch: Hilarious video shows Bobby Deol already knew about coronavirus in 1997

Bobby Deol fans have unearthed several scenes from his films back in the day and have been trending the actor as a hero ahead of his time.
Recently, a fan page shared a montage of the actor’s scenes where he has been following protocols for the novel coronavirus even before it existed.
The video shows Bobby maintaining social distancing, quarantining himself and also conducting an RT-PCR test on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a scene from his 1997 film 'Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya'.
Prior to this, Bobby's fans unearthed an image from his 2008 film “Chamku” featuring Priyanka Chopra where he essays the role of a RAW agent who carries out political assassinations.
In one of the scenes, Bobby can be seen entering a mall wearing what appear to be a device like Apple’s AirPods.
For those unversed, the wireless accessories were launched in 2016, nearly eight years after the film’s release.
Bobby was dubbed the Italian Stallion when he entered Bollywood, long mane adding to his dashing loverboy charm. Although his debut film “Barsaat” fared way below expectation in 1995, he had a few top hits in the early decade of his career, notably “Gupt”, “Soldier”, “Baadal” and “Bichhoo”.
He seems to have made a good-enough comeback. His role as the vile Baba Nirala in Prakash Jha's web series last year “Aashram” has been appreciated, and he is set to return next year. He has lately been seeing a regular flow of releases, too.
Bobby has projects such as “Love Hostel” and “Aashram” season 2, besides Bollywood deals such as “Apne 2” and “Animal” coming up.
