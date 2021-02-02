Watch: Genelia falls down while dancing on ‘Zhingat’ with husband Riteish Deshmukh

Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan commented on the post, “Hahahahahahahahaha thats so mad.”

Genelia and Riteish, who met on the sets of "Tujhe Meri Kasam", tied the knot on February 3, 2012.

The two had their first child, a son named Riaan in November 2014. Their second son, Rahyl, was born in June 2016.

On work front, Riteish was last seen in "Baaghi 3" alongside Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. He will next be seen in Akshay Kumar's "Bachchan Pandey".

Meanwhile Genelia made her comeback to the big screen with the 2020 film “It's My Life” opposite Harman Baweja.

Besides that, Riteish and Genelia also reunited to share screen space as hosts for a digital show titled "Ladies Vs Gentlemen" - an interactive poll show that aims to settle the age-old gender debate.

The show is aided by panellists such as Karan Wahi, Karan Kundra, Vikas Gupta, Nia Sharma, Tejasswi Prakash, Bani J, Rashmi Desai, Paras Chhabra, and Rithvik Dhanjani.

It was released on the Flipkart app on November 18, 2020.