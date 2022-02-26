Watch: 'Gehraiyaan' star Siddhant Chaturvedi goes back in time, jams to 'Jimmy Jimmy Aaja'

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who enjoys a huge fan following and known for his interesting and engaging posts on social media, recently shared an a reel on Instagram, taking his fans down the memory lane.

Going back in time, the actor posted a retro reel on the popular chartbuster ‘Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy Aaja’ from the Mithun Chakraborty-starrer ‘Disco Dancer’ (1982).

Loading View on Instagram

Within no time, the actor’s timeline was flooded with messages from his fans praising his retro look and style.

While one fan commented, “We always love you sir”, another one mentioned, “So hot lol”.

Siddhant’s retro style blazer and pants well complemented his personality giving him a cool, suave look.

On his work front next, Siddhant was last seen in Shakun Batra's 'Gehraiyaan', which also starred Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in key roles. It revolved around the changing dynamics and complexities of modern-day relationships.

The film received mixed reviews from the audience.

He will be next seen in the action flick 'Yudhra', 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan' and 'Phone Bhoot'.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 04:12 PM IST