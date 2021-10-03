Watch: Gauri Khan heads to NCB office after son Aryan gets detained in drugs case? Cars leave from Mannat

In a sensational weekend development, Aryan Khan - the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and producer Gauri Khan - is among at least nine other youngsters being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday, a day afer it bust a rave party aboard an Indian luxury cruise liner, Cordelia.

Now, according to the latest development, Aryan's mother Gauri Khan has reportedly made her way to the NCB office in Mumbai.

While NCB is currently questioning Aryan, a convoy of cars was spotted leaving Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan's residence in Bandra.

However, the Khan family has not released any statement on the subject as of now.

Reportedly, Aryan was called in for questioning post the raid and his mobile phone has been seized for further investigation in the drug case.

Meanwhile, the raid followed a tip-off on the proposed rave party that was planned aboard a cruise ship bound on a Mumbai-Goa voyage, setting sail from the International Cruise Terminal, Mumbai.

The participation for the party was reportedly done via social media with the ticket rates upwards of Rs 75,000 per person.

To avoid detection, the NCB sleuths booked themselves on that cruise as ordinary passengers and they soon found some of their co-passengers consuming drugs.

Then the NCB launched its full-scale raid, detained eight passengers, including two women, consuming drugs, and seized different types of narcotics in varying quantities.

Simultaneously, the cruise ship was ordered to turn and sail back to the ICT at Ballard Pier where the detained passengers were offloaded along with their baggage.

A comprehensive search of their belongings as also the cruise ship is being carried out, while the detainees were sent for a medical examination.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 03:18 PM IST