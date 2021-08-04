Watch: Gauahar Khan's sassy replies to 'nosey questions' about having a baby and not living with in-laws

Actress Gauahar Khan recently gave it back to those who have been asking her personal questions repeatedly.
On Wednesday, the '14 Phere' actress shared a video on Instagram in which she can be seen dancing and replying to some 'nosey' questions that she is often asked after getting married.
Gauahar, who is known for shutting the trolls in style, this time, too, gave a befitting reply.
The actress responded to three most-asked questions in the video.
The clip started with this text, "Nosey questions I get as a married/working female" and the actress' response to the question "when will you have a baby?" read, "Whenever Allah wills! Duh!"
Gauahar also gave a savage reply to "why don't you live with your in-laws?": "My husband and I chose what suits us."
The actress shared another question people frequently ask her about her work life: "Why are you working all the time since your wedding?" Her reply was, "I have been working last 20 years and will work till am 80. Live and let live!"
Check out the video here:
Replying to one of the comments on the same post, Gauahar wrote, "full credit to my husband for being the right balance of mindsets."
Her husband, choreographer Zaid Darbar also reacted to her video and wrote, "Haha Nice One."
Gauahar and Zaid reportedly met each other for the first time at a grocery store during the COVID-19 lockdown. It was Zaid, who dropped a message to Gauahar on Instagram. He called her 'the most beautiful women' he has ever seen, which obvioulsy made the tinsel town diva blush.
The two celebs went on drives and dates during the lockdown. After dating each other for a while, the couple has finally decided to get married. Interestingly, their dates took place at parking garages.
On the work front, Gauahar, who made her debut in 2009 with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year', was last seen in the film '14 Phere' with Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda.
She was also seen in the web series 'Taandav' and as a senior in 'Bigg Boss 14'.