Watch: 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' new song ‘Meri Jaan’ composed by Bhansali encapsulates the simple romance between Alia and Shantanu

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s unique composition along with Neeti Mohan’s best performance, presenting the next song from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'- ‘Meri Jaan’!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has already been Berlin approved and as the film is all set to release this week, the makers have launched the most visually stunning and unique composition of Sanjay Leela Bhansali with the song 'Meri Jaan' today.

Composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and vocals by Neet Mohan, the lyrics of 'Meri Jaan' are penned by Kumaar.

This beautiful sequence shot entirely in a vintage car encapsulates the simple romance between Alia Bhatt and Shantanu Maheshwari's characters.

What makes this song even more striking is the way Sanjay Leela Bhansali has curated his vision to picturize an entire song sequence within a car and emotions expressed at their best!

Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), the film is all set to release theatrically on 25th February, 2022. Worldwide release by Pen Marudhar.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 02:44 PM IST