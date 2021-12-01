Watch: First Hindi song from Prabhas, Pooja Hegde’s 'Radhe Shyam', ‘Aashiqui Aa Gayi’, out now

Superstar Prabhas's Pan-India film ‘Radhe Shyam’ is gearing up for its release. Set to be one of the biggest movies of 2022, the film is a month away from release but the hype around the film won't be dying down anytime soon as every asset of the film has created a lot of buzz and now, we have the first Hindi song release from the film.

The team of ‘Radhe Shyam’ announced the same on social media. In the song we can see Prabhas takes Pooja on a bike ride at various locations with matching outfits giving it a dream sequence like feel.

The actors get all cosy and gives a look at the chemistry that the film has promised to bring.

Sung by Arijit Singh the music of the song has been given by Mithoon.

The film will hit the screens on January 14, 2022.

‘Radhe Shyam’ will be multi-lingual film and is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series.

It is produced by UV Creations. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.

