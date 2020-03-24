Watch: Farhan Akhtar shares a cute video on how he is enjoying the ‘stay home’ time and it is aw-dorable!

In the video, the actor is seen sharing some cute smiles and cuddles with his pet and his adorable pet is also enjoying spending some time with Farhan. The video is truly very cute and we can’t get enough of the cuteness.

Farhan is truly making us change our perception that being home can be boring. Well, it cannot be when we have a pet around us who is always energetic. This also shows, how we should truly spend our times with our near and dear ones and make the most of it.

On the work front, Farhan will be seen acing the role of a boxer in the upcoming film Toofaan which is all set to release in October and we can't wait!