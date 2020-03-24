Watch: Farhan Akhtar shares a cute video on how he is enjoying the ‘stay home’ time and it is aw-dorable!

The current pandemic that has gotten everyone to stay at home where we are nothing but tired and bored by staying in, Farhan Akhtar shares this cute video where the actor is totally enjoying this social distance and we are in total awe!
The actor shares on his social media saying, "Why step out when this is what you have inside..@shibanidandekar"
In the video, the actor is seen sharing some cute smiles and cuddles with his pet and his adorable pet is also enjoying spending some time with Farhan. The video is truly very cute and we can’t get enough of the cuteness.
Farhan is truly making us change our perception that being home can be boring. Well, it cannot be when we have a pet around us who is always energetic. This also shows, how we should truly spend our times with our near and dear ones and make the most of it.
On the work front, Farhan will be seen acing the role of a boxer in the upcoming film Toofaan which is all set to release in October and we can't wait!
